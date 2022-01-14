Technical clothing for sailors: New tech for 2022

Jayne Toyne picks the best new technical clothing for sailors from the DAME award entries at Metstrade Connect 2021

Technical clothing can make all the difference on a cold day out on the water.

Many manufacturers are now looking at the environmental impact of their clothing and are making their range more durable as well as using recycled materials in their products.

This is our pick of the best new technical clothing for sailors from the DAME award entries at Metstrade Connect 2021

Rooster Aquafleece Hoodie

This Rooster hoodie is oversized, warm, lightweight and water resistant.

It combines a soft, durable and flexible PU outer coating with a comfortable fleece inner layer to provide an instant heat boost for cold sports.

The stretchy waterproof fabric moves with you, has adjustable cuffs and hem, large front kangaroo pockets and a drawstring hood cord.

It’s just the job if you’ve recently taken up wild swimming and fancy something warm to throw over you when you get out of the water.

It’s also good for dinghy sailors and paddleboarders. Don’t let a bit of cold weather stop you!

RRP £95

www.roostersailing.com

Typhoon Renvyle Hooded Smock

From keelboat racing to cruising on sailing yachts, motorboats and RIBs, the new Renvyle outerwear range has been developed to keep the wearer dry, protected and comfortable while afloat, without restricting movement.

Typhoon has put function ahead of fashion, with minimal branding, ensuring the aesthetic won’t go out of style.

In today’s world of fast fashion, we could do with more designs like this, aimed at longevity and function.

The smocks feature ergonomic design, hard-wearing adjustable PU cuff seals, saltwater- safe trims and a neoprene waistband with twin side adjusters, giving unrestricted movement as well as durability.

RRP £79.95

www.typhoon-int.co.uk

Typhoon Caliso3 Eco Long John & Top

Manufactured using the latest in recycled materials, the Caliso3 range offers the feel-good eco factor as well as thermal protection.

Designed for all types of dinghy sailor, these long johns and tops have contoured seams, allowing a full range of movement, flexibility and stretch.

The long john has abrasion-resistant seat and knee protection as you would expect from any dinghy-specific wetsuit.

Not only is the range available in sizes for women and men, but also comes in ‘youth’ size.

Prices start at £99.95 for a ‘youth’ top and £149.95 for a ‘youth’ long john.

www.typhoon-int.co.uk

